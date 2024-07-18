Major events receive Shire funding boost

A selection of local events have received financial support through the Shire of Augusta Margaret River's Major Events Grants Program for 2024-25.
The Shire announced the successful recipients of the grants this week, and said the program supported events that promote the region, boost the local economy and drive diverse and authentic experiences for both residents and visitors.
Funding was awarded to the Cabin Fever Festival ($18,000), Margaret River Region Open Studios ($20,000), Cape to Cape MTB Stage Race ($16,000) and the Core Big Air Nationals Kiteboarding in Augusta ($10,000).
The much loved Karnidale Circus Festival ($14,500) and Emergence Creative Festival ($14,500) were also handed funds, as well as the CinefestOz Film Festival ($22,000) and the Margaret River Ultra Marathon ($10,000) which is already receiving funding.
The Shire's Director of Sustainable Economy and Communities Nick Byrne said the Major Events Grants were a significant part of the overall vision for events in the region.
The benefits for the local economy are also significant, not only for accommodation and hospitality...- Nick Byrne
"As a tourism destination, events form a key part of our identity as a region and deliver a host of benefits to the community," he said.
"A diverse array of events, from sports events, through to food and wine festivals and arts and cultural events, make this a really vibrant community to live in. The benefits for the local economy are also significant, not only for accommodation and hospitality businesses but beyond that as well.
"Together these events attract visitors to the region, maximise benefits to local businesses, celebrate our uniqueness as a region and add to our experience of living here."
AHOY Management Co-Director Erin Molloy said Cabin Fever - which injects "over $1m in economic benefit into the region annually" - would not be able to continue without the support of funding partners.
"Cabin Fever has been shaking up winter and boosting business in the region for eight years, at a time when it's needed most," Ms Molloy said. "We are delighted to have the continued support of the Shire of Augusta Margaret River for the 2024 event and look forward to delivering an incredible festival this July 12-21."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.