Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Major events receive Shire funding boost

July 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major events receive Shire funding boost
Major events receive Shire funding boost

A selection of local events have received financial support through the Shire of Augusta Margaret River's Major Events Grants Program for 2024-25.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.