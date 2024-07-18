Grant to help with Gnarabup emergency upgrades

Funds awarded by Lotterywest will allow Surf Life Saving WA to enhance its emergency response capabilities along the Margaret River coastline.
Upgrades to the Gnarabup facility will provide suitable infrastructure to store and access essential equipment, and help with the efficiency of operations.
Member for Warren-Blackwood Jane Kelsbie presented the $54,000 grant last week.
"I'm pleased that we have been able to support our local volunteers with grant funding that will improve and extend their capability to respond effectively to emergencies," Ms Kelsbie said.
"The extended shed will not only provide improved access to their equipment but also contribute to the overall safety and well-being of beachgoers across the region."
