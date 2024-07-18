Local artists sign on to support ArtsMR exhibition

A special gathering last week marked the opening of the next stage of 50th birthday celebrations for Arts Margaret River.
The art exhibition features works from a huge list of South West artists who contributed to the showcase.
Arts Margaret River's Christopher Young thanked the creatives involved in developing the exhibition and said the local arts organisation was pleased to promote their work.
"In addition to promoting participating artists, this exhibition will also be a fundraiser for Arts Margaret River," he said.
"As a not-for-profit organisation, we rely on grants, sponsorship and fundraising to ensure our continued success.
"All artworks are for sale with part proceeds going towards Arts Margaret River's ongoing program."
The Exhibition will run in the HEART Foyer Gallery until August 5.
Entry is free, for more information visit www.artsmargaretriver.com
