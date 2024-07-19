A double day of film festivals to land in August

With winter well and truly setting in across the region, Nala Bardip Mia (Margaret River HEART) will host a pair of 'mini' film festivals to keep locals entertained.
On Saturday August 17, the Top Dogs Film Festival and the Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour will screen at the HEART, with the 2+ hour canine collection of heartwarming stories kicking off at 2pm.
Arts Margaret River's Christopher Young said patrons would meet dogs from all walks of life on the big screen.
"Experience the stories of unlikely agility dogs, unbreakable bonds and canine companions that enrich the lives of all those they encounter.
"Experience heartfelt stories of people who dedicate their lives to improving the outcomes for man's best friend and meet a very clever dog who will steal a piece of your heart.
"The Top Dog Film Festival is a 2+ hour cinematic celebration honouring the bond between dogs and their people.
"Filled with delightfully doggy moments of joy and celebration of our beloved canine companions, this carefully curated program of short canine-themed films is comprised of the most inspirational, heart-warming and entertaining stories about dogs and their human companions, from independent filmmakers around the globe."
From 7pm, the Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour will showcase a 2.5 hour program celebrating adventurous women across the world.
Mr Young said audiences would experience a unique selection of films of varying lengths and styles.
"Prepare to be captivated by stories of grit and determination, skill, and big dreams brought to life on the big screen.
"From mountaintop triumphs to exploration odysseys, our films will transport you to the edge of your seat and leave you feeling inspired to conquer your own challenges.
"This is more than just a film tour - it's a celebration of courage, resilience, and the power of the human spirit."
He said the variety of stories meant there was something for everyone on offer.
"Whether you're young or young at heart, male or female, seasoned adventurer or aspiring explorer, the Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour promises to reignite your passion for life and leave you ready to tackle your next great adventure.
"Don't miss out on this incredible journey - get your tickets now and prepare to be inspired."
The Top Dogs Film Festival and the Gutsy Girls Adventure Film Tour will screen at Margaret River HEART on Saturday August 17.
For more information and tickets, visit www.artsmargaretriver.com
