Find your voice: Programs to begin at Studio Theatre

Locals have the chance to find their voice and discover the power of performance with two of the region's most talented musicians.
Margaret River's Tilly Kay will host round two of her Soul Kitchen Studio Sessions on Friday August 16, with two workshops held a couple of days beforehand to help participants prepare.
Tilly said singing was the main ingredient of the Studio Sessions.
"Studio Sessions comprise of a Main Event with band where we guide you through everything you need to know to sing our chosen songs.
"No singing experience necessary."
Ticketholders are invited to the workshops as part of their booking, with Tilly guiding participants.
"These workshops provide an opportunity to add a pinch of your story, to be sung at the main event, along with a deep dive on vocal techniques.
"If you can't make a workshop just come to the Main Event, grab a glass if you wish and singalong with the Soul Kitchen!"
Soul Kitchen Studio Sessions will take place at the HEART Studio Theatre.
Workshops are on Wednesday 14th August 5pm - 6pm or 6.15pm - 7.15pm
The Main Event is on Friday 16th August. Doors open 6pm, event begins 6.15pm sharp.
Beloved local performer Bec Schofield - known for her work with The Nomadics - will unveil the latest in her series of Voice & Drama courses.
Voice & Drama 2 - A Deeper Adventure kicks off on Wednesday August 21.
Schofield is an internationally trained improv theatre practitioner, scholarship graduate of PACT Theatre Sydney, long-time touring artist and founder of Rebel Choir and Wild Bilya Playback Theatre Troupe.
She said the latest course, offered in a small group of up to 16 people, would deepen participants' freedom of expression, imagination, quick-thinking, connection and natural confidence.
Voice & Drama 2 - A Deeper Adventure begins at the Margaret River HEART Studio Theatre on Wednesday, August 21 from 3:30pm to 5:45pm.
The program continues on August 28, before a short break, returning for Wednesday September 11 and 18.
For bookings and more information, visit www.artsmargaretriver.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.