Sydney Golden Wattle a blooming big problem

July 25 2024 - 11:00am
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region general manager Drew McKenzie with Sydney Golden Wattle. Photo by Trevor Paddenburg
One of our region's worst weed trees is blooming and the message from Nature Conservation Margaret River Region is to remove these weedy invaders now while they are easy to identify.

