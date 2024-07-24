Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River foursome represent Australia

By Nicky Lefebvre
July 24 2024 - 7:12pm
Team captains Kai Wagner and Nellie Lee (Margaret River) at the opening ceremony of the CMAS 6th Underwater Hockey Age Group World Championship.
Four young adults who began their sporting careers at the Margaret River Underwater Hockey Club are in Malaysia this week to compete in the CMAS 6th Underwater Hockey Age Group World Championship.

