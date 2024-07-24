Margaret River foursome represent Australia

Four young adults who began their sporting careers at the Margaret River Underwater Hockey Club are in Malaysia this week to compete in the CMAS 6th Underwater Hockey Age Group World Championship.
The group will travel to Kuala Lumpur to join the Australian squad to compete against teams from 15 countries.
Nellie Lee and Meg Barling will join the U19 Women's team, with Lee securing the captaincy despite being the youngest player in the side.
Kai Cranfield will play for the U19 Men's team, and, James Iredale will take his place in the U24 Men's.
A club spokesperson said all four of the up-and-coming stars are well travelled, and no strangers to tough competition, having represented WA in three or more National Championships.
"They have been working hard at a two year training campaign to build themselves to this level through the Australian squad, with an expectation to complete 10 or more training sessions per week.
Barling and Lee extended thanks to the Margaret River Lions, who generously provided sponsorship to help them make their way to the World Championship.
"The club is stoked to see our young club members advancing to this level.
"We continue to foster young talent, and we benefit from the skills of elite athletes like Nellie, Meg, Kai and James returning regularly to play in local games, providing mentorship and training new players."
For more info about the club, visit www.facebook.com/MargaretRiverUnderwaterHockeyClub
