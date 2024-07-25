Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hard loss on home turf for the Hawks

By Jason Crowe
July 25 2024 - 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a tough loss for the Hawks at home on Saturday, when the Tigers collected a 74 point win in bleak conditions. Picture by Wayne Hislop.
It was a tough loss for the Hawks at home on Saturday, when the Tigers collected a 74 point win in bleak conditions. Picture by Wayne Hislop.

South Bunbury remain undefeated in the South West Football League premiership season, after defeating Augusta Margaret River by 74 points on a bleak Saturday afternoon at Gloucester Park.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.