Hard loss on home turf for the Hawks

South Bunbury remain undefeated in the South West Football League premiership season, after defeating Augusta Margaret River by 74 points on a bleak Saturday afternoon at Gloucester Park.
The first quarter was played in dry conditions, although the ground was wet from earlier rain, with both sides playing an enterprising style of football, yielding eight goals.
Blaine Johnson kicked a long range goal to put the Tigers in the early lead.
A few minutes later Quinn Donaldson kicked a good goal on the run to level the scores, but an errant kick in from a behind moments later, gifted the Tigers their second, and momentum quickly shifted.
The Tigers would pepper the goals for four consecutive behinds before Shaun Crane kicked the visitors third after receiving a 50m penalty, courtesy of a late tackle in a marking contest.
Moments later, the Hawks would reply courtesy of Matthew Bannister, who took a mark low down and duly converted to reduce the margin to ten points.
Tyson Lane found himself alone and unattended in the goal square to kick the Tigers fourth as play entered time-on.
The margin was reduced back to single figures when Mitchell Payne goaled, but a goal just before quarter time by Lane, courtesy of a very long kick from Richard Bourne, had South Bunbury 15 points in front.
Rain fell during the second term, and the Tigers started to assert their authority, kicking the only three goals of the quarter, with Mitchell Bain unloading from long range to start the scoring early.
Johnson kicked a great goal, snapping on the run for the Tigers seventh. Some resistance from the Hawks saw scoring dry up until an opportunistic goal from Ethan Nordahl, who got boot to ball in the goal square to extend the margin to 32 points.
Aside from a goal from Kieran Yakas at the 10 minute mark of the third term, the home fans had very little to cheer about as the Tigers kicked a further five goals to blow the match wide open.
The fourth quarter saw the Tigers kick another six goals - the highlight of which was a great snap by Lane.
Despite the Hawks managing three goals for the term, the contest was well and truly over.
Blaine Johnson and Tyson Lane both kicked five goals for the Tigers, while Jay Crossman and Shaun Crane obtained plenty of the football.
Tom Shanahan and Matt Bannister were amongst the best for the Hawks.
The Hawks will travel to Boyanup in round fourteen to face the Dons in what will be a clash with huge consequences.
South Bunbury 19.10.124 def. Augusta Margaret River 7.8.50
