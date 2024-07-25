Bunbury the big winners over Busselton

THE Bunbury Bulldogs were the big winners over Busselton Magpies at Sir Stewart Bovell Park over the weekend, winning their round thirteen contest by 88 points in front of a crowd of over 700 spectators.
Earlier this season Bunbury won by 99 points at Payne Park, while in this instance the margin was 88 points, as Bunbury kept the defending Premiers goal-less in the second half.
Dylan Heasman would kick seven goals in a brilliant display, helping the Bulldogs kicking the last eleven goals of the match, after the Magpies got within 18 points in the second term.
Denholm King, Harry Creasy and Daniel Perks also had plenty of possessions, with the Bulldogs having winners all over the ground.
As a result of the loss, Busselton have dropped to seventh on the ladder, and will now face a huge match next Sunday against Carey Park at Kelly Park.
Bunbury will have the bye.
Bunbury 18.11.119 defeated Busselton 4.7.31
