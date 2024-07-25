Learn from locals: Teachers sign up for Semester 2

The University of the Third Age Margaret River (U3A) will begin its new semester for 2024 in August with 24 long and short courses available.
As well as some of the familiar courses, this semester there are a number of new additions, with members of the community sharing their skills and knowledge across the courses.
"It's an opportunity for those who wish to share, to present an hour long presentation about an area of interest along with others in the same themed course," U3A's Linda McKellar explained.
"For example, one of the themed courses, From Forest to Fame: Margaret River's History features seven weekly sessions, with different guest speakers.
Topics range from the early days and the impact of the Group Settlement, to tourism, alternative lifestyles and a time of transition, a childhood and forestry in the region, a century of life and farming, unsung heroes who created the Margaret River music vibe and voices from the past."
Speakers will include Gillian Lilleyman, Jenny Bunbury, Sue Juniper and Lyn Serventy, Kevin Coate, Greg Bussell, Tim Crimp and Gary Burke.
Another themed course, For the Love of our Local Environment, will be presented by a wide range of community members with knowledge and experience caring for the region's fragile environment.
Presenters include ex-Shire President and environmentalist Pam Townshend, Margaret River Regional Environment Centre member Ken Collins, Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's Mike Griffiths, Permaculture co-founder David Holmgren, Cape to Cape Track guide Trevor Paddenburg, geologist Peter Lane and AMR Shire Sustainability Officer, Katie Biggs.
A new course hosted by local artist, Jenny Sanderson will allow members to pursue their artistic dreams through an interactive art course about drawing, painting and mixed media. Participants will create artworks with one medium and then enhance it with other media.
Ex CEO of the Rottnest Island Authority, Brian Easton will lead a course on the history of Rottnest Island, from its discovery, the dark and cruel days of Aboriginal incarceration through to its prominence as a sparkling holiday destination.
Check the new program for information on each session, and all other courses on offer during Semester 2 at www.u3amr.org.au/courses.
Non members can join for $25 for the semester. All courses are provided at a very low additional cost.
Enrolments open online from 11:30am July 29, or you can attend U3A membership and enrolment day in the Margaret River HEART foyer on July 29 only from 11:30 - 2pm to pay with cash or cheque.
