Local families meet Australian parenting guru

One of Australia's most trusted parenting experts, Dr Justin Coulson, shared his expertise with over 100 parents and educators who attended his practical presentation, The Parenting Revolution recently at Margaret River HEART.
Hosted by Margaret River Independent School (MRIS) and sponsored by AISWA (Association of Independent Schools of WA), Dr Coulson's presentation incorporated up-to-the-minute research in parenting science.
His revolutionary approach and practical strategies focus on the importance of adapting parenting while building trust and mutual respect between parents and children.
AISWA's Early Childhood Manager, Wendy Gorman said MRIS excelled in "placing relationships at the core of everything they do, and this seminar highlighted the pivotal role that parenting relationships play".
"Parenting is about problem solving ... it is our job as parents to help children solve their daily problems," Mrs Gorman said.
MRIS Principal, Wendy Roediger said it was a privilege to host Dr Coulson in Margaret River.
"Justin gave us a dynamic, engaging presentation with plenty of audience contribution and take-home tools which our parents are keen to put into practice," she said.
"He is a relatable, experienced but humble parent who is not afraid to show emotion and discuss some confronting issues that he faced in in his own parenting journey."
Regularly appearing on Channel 9's 'Parental Guidance', Dr Coulson holds a PhD in Positive Psychology, and is the founder of happyfamilies.com.au
