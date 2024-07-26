Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

South West shortlisted in Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards

By Kim Seidler
July 26 2024 - 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smiles and WineSouth West Wine Shop. Image Instagram
Smiles and WineSouth West Wine Shop. Image Instagram

It's the time of year when Australia's culinary champions are in the spotlight, as Gourmet Traveller reveals its highly anticipated finalists for the 2025 Restaurant Awards.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.