South West shortlisted in Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards

It's the time of year when Australia's culinary champions are in the spotlight, as Gourmet Traveller reveals its highly anticipated finalists for the 2025 Restaurant Awards.
The finalists in Australia's longest-running restaurant awards were announced on Monday, July 22. This year, our region shone brightly among the stellar nominees, with three notable finalists set to wear big smiles in the south west this week.
Reflecting on the significance of this year's awards, Gourmet Traveller editor Joanna Hunkin said, "It's important we continue to lift the industry and take time to celebrate these milestones and achievements."
There is no question that 2024 is proving a challenging year for hospitality. The awards are here to remind Australians of the exceptional dining on offer across the country and to celebrate the joy of dining out.- Gourmet Traveller editor Joanna Hunkin
This year also celebrates the return of the Readers' Choice Icon Award, which recognises some of the country's longest-standing institutions for their commitment to the industry and the art of fine dining.
"Our Icon Award pays tribute to those institutions that have stood the test of time and keep our readers coming back time and time again. They are globally recognised names, with reputations built on excellence and consistency - as judged by our readers," Ms Hunkin said.
Vasse Felix's iconic and much-loved restaurant at Margaret River's founding winery in the beautiful Wilybrup Valley is shortlisted for the coveted 'Readers' Choice Icon Award'. Alongside prestigious establishments such as Victoria's famed Attica and Sydney's Quay, Vasse Felix has cemented itself as an iconic gastronomic force of nature.
Their sublimely crafted menu, perfectly paired with exceptional wines, consistently delivers delicious dishes. Complemented by the attentive, knowledgeable, and charming floor team, Vasse's reputation has solidified itself as one of Western Australia's finest dining destinations.
This light, bright, modern wine store has been honoured as a 'Wine Bar of the Year' finalist. Offering a space to submerge yourself in all things wine with a unique, sleek vibrancy, South West Wine Shop delivers an exceptional and eclectic wine selection chosen by its team of experts, led by Parker Group Wine Director Cyndal Petty and Shop Manager Hayley Ward.
Showcasing local WA wines and international beauties, their ever-changing glass list, primo snacks, and relaxed environment have garnered this wine store a worthy nomination.
Wills Domain is a must when you visit the southwest, and their 'Best Destination Dining' finalist announcement says it all.
An accolade acknowledging outstanding dining experiences worth travelling to...Wills' innovative, intricately designed plates and stunning views of Yallingup's beautiful Gunyulgup Valley make it truly worthy indeed.
Wills Domain pays homage to our region's culinary strengths with foraging, seasonal produce, and perfectly executed pretty presentation at the forefront of this foodie dream destination.
These finalists from across all six states and categories represent an exciting and diverse lineup of talent from across the country that reflects the deep creativity within the Australian hospitality industry. Congratulations to all our finalists and the teams behind these restaurants.- Joanna Hunkin
The Gourmet Traveller 2025 Restaurant Awards winners will be announced to the public at a prestigious Gala event on Monday, August 19, at Sydney's Catalina restaurant.
The Gourmet Traveller Awards is not only a celebration of Australia's leading hospitality talents and the country's most exciting new culinary experiences. These nominations celebrate the collective spirit of ingenuity and passion that drives the local southwest hospitality industry.
Undoubtedly, the South West has firmly established itself on the international culinary map, providing exceptional regional dining experiences for food lovers worldwide.
Congratulations to all the 2025 nominees and finalists.
For more information on the awards and nominees, visit: gourmettraveller.com.au
