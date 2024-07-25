Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Program gives farmers more chance to save money

July 25 2024 - 12:00pm
Farmers are being encouraged to join the Lower Blackwood LCDC soil testing program, with expressions of interest closing on July 28.
Expressions of Interest are now open to take part in a Soil Testing Program to support farmers' fertiliser decisions.

