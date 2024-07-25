Program gives farmers more chance to save money

Expressions of Interest are now open to take part in a Soil Testing Program to support farmers' fertiliser decisions.
The soil testing program provides incentives for soil testing and agronomic advice, with the Lower Blackwood LCDC providing the on-ground support for participating farmers.
2023/24 program participants, dairy farmers Elaine and Neville said the program had been "excellent value".
"We have a very large area to test and the soil testing team were able to come out and do it in one hit - something we would never have been able to do ourselves.
"The results clearly showed us that there are big differences in fertiliser requirements across our farms - now we can really tailor our fertiliser mixes to only put on what we need - and make big savings as result."
...joining this program has made the soil testing process, and understanding and using the results, much easier - it is definitely something we would recommend to all farmers in the catchment.- Elaine & Neville, dairy farmers
Lower Blackwood LCDC project officer Jourdyn Wells said testing of over 300 000 hectares of farm land since 2009 showed that more than 70 percent of paddocks had phosphorus levels higher than needed for desired pasture growth.
"Previous participants could save an average of $12,000 per year on phosphorus fertiliser when following soil test recommendations.
"By joining the program, you will develop the knowledge and confidence to tailor your fertiliser practices based on the specific needs of your soil and pasture.
"This is your opportunity to be part of important changes within the catchment that will collectively benefit the health of the Hardy Inlet estuary so we strongly encourage you to get involved."
Elaine and Neville said the colour coded nutrient maps for their farm were a huge help.
"They have made it so much easier for our staff to understand why different fertiliser mixes are required for different paddocks.
"We had already been soil testing for 15 years and this has made a huge difference to our business over the years, but joining this program has made the soil testing process, and understanding and using the results, much easier.
"It is definitely something we would recommend to all farmers in the catchment."
Complete the EOI now at https://arcg.is/1jauDj0
Expressions of Interest close July 28, 2024.
