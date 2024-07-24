Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta-Margaret River Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Best of both worlds: Margaret River local reignites past passion

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
July 24 2024 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tracey Abbs with beloved best bud, Mallory in the Bark and Blooms studio. All pictures by Ovis Creative.
Tracey Abbs with beloved best bud, Mallory in the Bark and Blooms studio. All pictures by Ovis Creative.

A longtime local with a face familiar to many in the community has embraced two of her life's biggest passions to establish a new business with a distinctly South West vibe.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.