Best of both worlds: Margaret River local reignites past passion

A longtime local with a face familiar to many in the community has embraced two of her life's biggest passions to establish a new business with a distinctly South West vibe.
Tracey Abbs has lived in Margaret River for 26 years, and the self confessed "crazy dog lady" is as well known to locals as her beloved dog Mallory.
Using her three decades of experience in floral artistry and drawing on her connection with man's best friend, Tracey recently opened Bark and Blooms, combining lush floral arrangements and decor with quirky gifts, homewares and dog-related merchandise.
Tracey told the Mail that despite owning a florist shop in town for 10 years, many people didn't realise she was a qualified florist.
"For over 35 years I have immersed myself in the artistry of flowers, learning my trade from some of WA's finest florists and honing my skills and qualifications through competition and formal education," she said.
"My journey in floristry has been rich and diverse, to eventually owning my own studio for a decade, to exploring various other industries over my 26 years in Margaret River."
Tracey said her time in the region had allowed her to not only develop her craft, but cultivate connections with a wide range of people, understanding the unique tastes and preferences in our community.
"Being in the country - our customers have shown a distinct preference for native blooms.
"While I love working with cottage garden blooms, tropical plants are my favourite to create a lush environment.
"I'm thrilled to bring my passion for blooms to life again in my new studio," she said.
With devoted Mallory by her side, Tracey has been a vocal champion of dogs, appointed a judge for the annual Brewhouse Dogtoberfest competition and creating the Yahava 'Santa Paws' Christmas fundraiser.
She also found time fostering dogs through SAFE a rewarding experience.
"Dogs have a unique way of bringing us together and bringing us immense happiness," she said. "They offer us unconditional love.
"Mallory used to have her own Instagram account, and through that we connected with a like minded community and got involved in lots of fundraisers for rescue associations.
"Now, I've combined my enthusiasm for flowers with my love for dogs by incorporating dog merchandise into my space."
Tracey said the response from locals supporting the studio had been "amazing".
"I feel like I have so many people cheering me on, and those who knew me from my past life are saying 'it's about time!'
"It's lovely - people are getting to know they can just run in and grab a bunch or order something specific and have it delivered."
Bark and Blooms is located at 2/2 Andrews Way, Margaret River. For more information visit barkandblooms.com
