Jack Robinson going from surfer dude to surfing Olympian

The fame of the game hasn't gotten to his head at all and when he looks at the career he's made out of surfing, he only has this to say, "I think it was a full childhood just because of where I grew up. I still got to have fun and be a kid, but it was full. It came with its challenges, for sure, when I travelled, and sponsors, everything. But in the long run, you got to get through it. That's part of the job."

