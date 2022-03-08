news, local-news,

A new satellite event program will see Busselton host a dazzling selection of novelists, journalists and big thinkers as part of the 2022 Margaret River Readers and Writers Festival (MRRWF). The Busselton Special Edition was announced this week by festival organisers and the City of Busselton, with a range of free and low-cost events allowing locals to hear from and meet some of Western Australia's finest literary talents. Busselton Mayor Grant Henley said the City was delighted to support the inclusion of the event. "We're looking forward to seeing the exciting program unfold in some of our most popular venues," he said. "This important literary event continues to grow and offer a variety of literary art to our schools and community." MRRWF Director Sian Baker thanked the City for its support. "We are hugely excited to bring our incredible program of low cost and free literary events to the local Busselton community and we are incredibly grateful to the City of Busselton for their support and enthusiasm," she said. The Special Edition will be held over the festival weekend of May 14 and 15, and will feature author 'In Conversation' talks, a free writers networking event (registrations required) and a highlight 'In Conversation' dinner event hosted at the festival hub, Shelter Brewing on Foreshore Parade. For those wanting to flex their writing skills and get creative, a program of free writers' workshops will be hosted in partnership with Busselton and Dunsborough libraries over the weekend which will be free and open to all (registrations required). For children and families, Sunday May 15 will be a morning of free family activities, featuring children's storytelling, craft sessions and creative and illustration drawing sessions for all ages, hosted at the Busselton Foreshore Amphitheatre and Shelter Brewing lounge. Parents are welcome to come along, grab a coffee and join in the fun. All events are hosted in partnership with City of Busselton, Shelter Brewing, City of Busselton Libraries and Dymocks Bookshop. The Special Edition will operate under a COVID-19 Safe policy, requiring all guests to scan in using SafeWA or ServiceWA apps at all venues, and show their vaccination certificate to staff to be allowed entry. Masks will be required for all indoor events and hand sanitiser will be provided. All participating authors, presenters, partners, staff and volunteers are double vaccinated. More information can be found at mrrwfestival.com/about-us/staying-covid-safe Full program and tickets are available at www.mrrwfestival.com from Monday March 28, 2022.

