House of the Week
- Address: 6/81 Dorset Street, West Busselton
- Price: $595,000
- Agency: First National Real Estate Busselton
- Agent: Paul Baxendale, 0418 932 921
- Inspect: By appointment
This neat unit is positioned privately at the rear of an immaculate group of eight villas, right in the heart of beachside, central West Busselton.
The property is an easy stroll to the beach or CBD, keeping your fuel costs to a minimum, and offers the opportunity to owner occupy or continue the existing tenancy. The home is solidly built with vinyl flooring, skirting boards, downlighting and a thoughtful floorplan throughout.
Features include:
- A substantial master bedroom with a walk-in robe, spacious bathroom and separate toilet.
- Two generous minor bedrooms, a separate toilet and a second bathroom incorporating a shower and separate bath.
- A light-filled lounge room that spills out onto a private courtyard.
- A well-positioned kitchen that boasts a 900m stainless steel cooktop and plenty of storage space.
- A galley-style laundry with room for a dryer.
- A walk-in linen cupboard, reticulated gardens and reverse-cycle airconditioning to the lounge.
- A two-bay garage with a shopper's entry.
