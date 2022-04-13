A new league: Ivy School looks to the future of learning

news, local-news,

The leader of a new school slated for the Margaret River region plans to begin taking enrolments in 2026, with the campus expected to reach a peak of 800 enrollments by 2030. The boutique Ivy School, led by founder and educator Sabrina Liu, aims to become Australia's first 'School of the Future, offering a five-pillar philosophy of academic excellence, sustainability, pastoral wellbeing, entrepreneurship, and global citizenship. A 2020 World Economic Forum 'Schools of the Future' White Paper identified 16 schools as Schools of the Future, but none of these schools were based in Australia. Ms Liu said there was a clear gap between the current Australian educational models and skills needed for success. "The White Paper stressed the need for a new education framework to shape the learning content and experiences required for the workplaces of the future," Ms Liu said. "Australia's education system must prepare students for a workplace where many of the job roles do not yet exist. "It is my hope that Ivy School becomes a pioneer and driver of innovation for the whole education system in Australia." Ms Liu said her passion for nurturing the ecological-human connection was reflected in the school's name. "We chose Ivy because we want people to associate us with the academic excellence of an Ivy League school, whilst picturing the beautiful surroundings of the South-West," she said. "When we looked at 'Schools of the Future' around the world we felt something was missing in the local curriculum and pedagogy. "We want to promote a balanced education which promotes a quality academic experience, whilst embracing a self-directed approach to learning that inspires students to become lifelong learners." From her mother's influence on her early years growing up in China, to university studies in the Netherlands and life learning in the workforce, Ms Liu said her journey had helped to "crystallise" her to approach to education. "Children educated by a parent have a unique comprehension of the world that is not experienced in a traditional classroom," she said. "In the Netherlands, students speak several languages, and they choose their favourite subject to study; unlike in Australia. "When we consider what to study or to learn, we think more about what we're good at, instead of what we like. "The point of difference for Ivy School is the recognition that children have the capacity and interest to learn from a very young age, and nurturing that capacity is at the core of our holistic educational philosophy. "We believe in immersive education, and by embracing nature as the 'third teacher' Ivy School will cultivate the next generation of culturally competent and eco-conscious global citizens." Ms Liu said that the South West, known for its natural beauty, made perfect sense as the location for Australia's first 'School of the Future'. "The other driver for choosing the Margaret River Busselton Region is the State Government's regional economic development strategies," she said. "So, I think the delivery of Ivy School is consistent with the demand for infrastructure projects that contribute to the economic growth of regional communities. "I believe Ivy School will be welcomed by the local community and, together with the completion of the Busselton Margaret River Regional airport, will provide the region with more exposure to international markets." Construction of the school is earmarked for 2025 and it is expected to offer learning for students from Kindergarten to Year 12.

