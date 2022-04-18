Augusta Margaret River residents urged to source firewood responsibly
As the cold weather sets in, firewood collectors across the Augusta Margaret River region are being reminded to source their wood from approved locations.
Shire of Augusta Margaret River CEO Stephanie Addison-Brown said people could cause serious damage to areas of environmental importance by removing wood from non-approved sources.
"As the weather becomes cooler, there is an increased demand for firewood, but we ask that you follow the rules this winter so important native habitats and ecosystems can be preserved," Ms Addison-Brown said.
"There are plenty of approved suppliers and opportunities to legally collect your own."
The Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) provides options for the legal collection of wood without a permit, providing it is taken from a designated area, is for personal use only, and the timber has already fallen.
You do not need a permit to collect firewood in the south-west, however, collecting is only permitted in designated areas.
More firewood collection tips:
- Firewood can only be collected for personal use.
- Only collect firewood from areas shown on maps provided by DBCA.
- Taking firewood from national parks, nature reserves and conservation parks is not allowed.
- Only take fallen timber. You cannot cut down any standing tree, either dead or alive, or cut or break off any part of a standing tree for firewood.
- Load limits apply with a maximum of one tonne allowed to be removed every 60 days between 1 June to 30 September.
- A maximum of one tonne can only be removed on any one occasion between 1 October to 31 May.
- As a guide, half a tonne equates to approximately a 6 x 4 trailer loaded 30cm deep.
- Chainsaws must not be used on days of total fire ban or Very High, Severe, Extreme or Catastrophic fire danger.
- Collection areas have been selected to provide access to a good supply of the resource, but it is not possible to guarantee the quality or quantity of firewood.
- When collecting firewood remember your safety - wear appropriate safety gear and use any equipment, such as axes, chainsaws and wheelbarrows, as directed by the manufacturer.
- Avoid working alone and keep on-hand an up-to-date first aid kit.
- Be aware of any planned burns or fire bans.
For more information on firewood collection allowances, restrictions and for maps of designated collection areas, visit www.dbca.wa.gov.au/parks-and-wildlife-service/firewood
