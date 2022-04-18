news, local-news,

As the cold weather sets in, firewood collectors across the Augusta Margaret River region are being reminded to source their wood from approved locations. Shire of Augusta Margaret River CEO Stephanie Addison-Brown said people could cause serious damage to areas of environmental importance by removing wood from non-approved sources. "As the weather becomes cooler, there is an increased demand for firewood, but we ask that you follow the rules this winter so important native habitats and ecosystems can be preserved," Ms Addison-Brown said. "There are plenty of approved suppliers and opportunities to legally collect your own." The Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) provides options for the legal collection of wood without a permit, providing it is taken from a designated area, is for personal use only, and the timber has already fallen. You do not need a permit to collect firewood in the south-west, however, collecting is only permitted in designated areas. More firewood collection tips: For more information on firewood collection allowances, restrictions and for maps of designated collection areas, visit www.dbca.wa.gov.au/parks-and-wildlife-service/firewood

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/eba66fe6-3574-4056-b10f-27ba93ad0f16.jpg/r0_58_1134_699_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg