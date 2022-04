news, local-news,

The long weekend buzz continued on Saturday at Cowaramup's Pioneer Park for the town's annual Easter Fair. The often-quiet town was packed with people who were keen to check out the stalls with locally-made food, art, fashion and more. Dancers from Tutu Dance Company entertained the crowd with lively performances, while members of the Cowaramup Lions Club cooked up a storm on the barbecues. Pictures: Nicky Lefebvre & James Bunting

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/a6869ca1-48d5-437b-b5f6-c25cf6e2ef98.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg