WA Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed he is isolating at home after a family member tested positive to COVID-19. In a statement released this afternoon, Mr McGowan said the family member had received news of the positive test on Tuesday. "As a close contact, I am isolating at home with my family for seven days," he said. Read More: Vic eases COVID-19 close contact rules "Yesterday, I attended Rockingham General Hospital to undergo a PCR test and my result came back negative this morning. "I will continue to follow the health guidelines as so many Western Australians have done during this pandemic." Read More: Crowded House concerts postponed as Neil Finn tests positive to COVID-19 The Premier thanked the hardworking staff at testing clinics around the State, and WA residents for following health directives. "Western Australians have done such a great job of doing the right thing and following the health advice to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum and reach the soft-landing we all sought out to achieve," Mr McGowan said. "I want to acknowledge the ongoing efforts of our health workers as we navigate our way through the height of our Omicron wave, towards the next chapter in our path through the pandemic." Mr McGowan said he would be working from home during the isolation period.

