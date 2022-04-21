news, local-news,

Local surfers Ben Spence (Margaret River) and Mia McCarthy (Cowaramup) have taken out the 2022 Drug Aware WA Trials in amazing conditions at Surfers Point, to secure the final two spots into the upcoming Margaret River Pro. Classic autumn conditions prevailed all day long as clean and groomed swells in the 5-6 feet range provided ample opportunity for big scores, as 24 surfers (12 males and 12 females) were whittled down to just two. Spence looked unstoppable and qualified for his maiden Championship Tour event after an impressive run on the WSL Qualifying Series events over the past two months on the East Coast. Displaying exquisite technique, Spence posted a combined heat total of 16.47 (out of a possible 20), to take the win over an in-form Jack Thomas (Yallingup), who finished on a combined total of 13.13 (from a possible 20). "These are some of the best surfers in WA and this is my biggest win ever," said Spence. "I haven't had big results in my time in surfing, but that's why I kept at it, for the hunger and for moments like this." Spence will likely face off with defending Margaret River Pro champion and new WSL ratings leader Filipe Toledo (Brasil) in the opening round of competition. He joins an impressive list of local Margaret River surfers to compete in the main event of the Pro as a wildcard including Jack Robinson, Jacob Willcox and Cyrus Cox in recent years. Cowaramup's Mia McCarthy claimed the final spot in the event and will be preparing to surf in her second Margaret River Pro, after last winning the Drug Aware Trials in 2019. McCarthy looked in sync with the ocean all day and finished the final on 14.44 (from a possible 20), ahead of Emma Cattlin (Yallingup), who finished on 5.00 (from a possible 20) after struggling to find a keeper score. "Growing up in Margaret River has always been something so special to me and I just love surfing the waves here," said McCarthy. "All the locals are so awesome and it's great to be able to represent Margaret River in the main event." McCarthy took down last year's Drug Aware WA Trials winner Willow Hardy (Margaret River) on her way to victory and will face off against one of the best performing females at Margaret River in Carissa Moore (Hawaii), when competition gets underway.

Spence and McCarthy claim final two places in Margaret River Pro