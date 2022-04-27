news, local-news,

One of Gnarabup's most popular venues will close for refurbishment this winter, but The White Elephant Cafe's owners have promised a reliable supply of refreshments during the overhaul. Work on the cafe will start on May 9 and is expected to continue into late August, with Alex Brooks and Anthony Janssen promising an improved indoor dining area, a new kitchen and better facilities for staff. "The cafe is a perfect working model with a certain charm of controlled chaos. It lends itself to catering for all demographics, compliments its incredible location, and personifies the beachside community institution that it has become," said Brooks. Upgrades to the dining room will include new booth seating and an improved ordering station, while the front area will be left unchanged. "Upgrading our facilities ensures we can keep up with demand, maintain the standards we set out to achieve, and continue to provide quality food and drink served by our amazing crew, for many years to come," said Janssen. 'The Ele' as it is affectionately known by regulars, will be closed for the first week from May 9, while an onsite sea container kiosk is installed. The kiosk will operate throughout winter, serving from 7:30am daily. The container has been retrofitted to cater for a limited offering of take away food, coffee and tea. "The crew look forward to staying connected with their community and continuing to serve customers for the duration of the renovation." For progress updates and opening hours, visit facebook.com/WhiteElephantBeachCafe

