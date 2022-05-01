Macaulay takes down world champs with two huge wins | Margaret River Pro 2022

news, local-news,

Western Australia's Bronte Macaulay has continued her incredible run at the 2022 Margaret River Pro, upsetting the competition with massive wins over five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) in the Round of 16 and seven-time WSL Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) in the Quarterfinals. More on the Margaret River Pro: Hailing from Gracetown, 28 year old Macaulay landed a spot in the event as an injury replacement after missing qualification to the 2022 CT. Macaulay now has the opportunity to secure her own place past the mid-season cut, pending her results in the semifinals when competition resumes. "I think Steph and I had a bit of a shocker," Macaulay said. "It went pretty flat out there and I made a few mistakes, I was just nervous, to be honest so I'm stoked to get through. "It's awesome to be in the Semis. Steph is such an awesome person and has always been one of my favorite surfers and someone that has always looked out for me on tour. "When we were paddling out I was thinking how cool it was to share a heat with her at Main Break. "I'm not thinking too much about the cut, I'm just enjoying the opportunity I've had to be here competing." "I'm happy to make the cut, that was a really stressful situation," Gilmore said. "I found out before the heat so I was hoping to surf with that weight off my shoulders but we never really got the opportunity. "You just have to laugh at those heats. Bronte and I would have liked to battle it out with excellent scores but it just wasn't to be. "I could have defended a bit more but she got it in the end. I'm stoked for Bronte, it would be cool to see her do well here and even re-qualify for the backend of the CT. "I love it here in Margaret River. It's a fabulous place and feels like authentic Australia so it's good to be back." It was a tough day for the other top seeds at the Margaret River Pro with the eliminations of Tyler Wright (AUS) by Molly Picklum (AUS); Tatiana Weston-Webb (HAW) falling to rookie Gabriella Bryan (HAW); and Lakey Peterson (USA) couldn't find the waves to take down CT sophomore Isabella Nichols (AUS), who eliminated current World No. 5 Johanne Defay (FRA). After the first five events of the 2022 CT season, the new mid-season cut reduces the CT fields to the Top 22 men and Top 10 women, in addition to two men's and two women's wildcards (one season wildcard and one event wildcard). All surfers who make the cut continue on the CT in an effort to make the WSL Final 5 and compete in the Rip Curl WSL Finals, as well as automatically re-qualify for the 2023 CT. Those who do not make the cut will need to compete on the 2022 Challenger Series in order to qualify for the 2023 CT. Following Saturday's results at the Margaret River Pro, the women's field has confirmed eight surfers, with two spots to be determined when competition resumes. With only two spots remaining, the next heats for Macaulay, Bryan, Nichols, and even for the now-eliminated Malia Manuel, will critical to their campaigns to make the cut. Nine spots still remain on the men's CT to be decided when competition resumes at the Margaret River Pro. WSL officials called a lay day on Sunday, May 1 due to unfavourable conditions, with the next call to be made on Monday morning.

Macaulay takes down world champs with two huge wins | Margaret River Pro 2022