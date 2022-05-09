Autumn conditions 'beyond perfect' | Fishing & Diving The Capes

news, local-news,

Autumn this year has been what you could call beyond perfect. Light winds and total glass off conditions have had most folks out on the ocean or at its shore until the sun sets. This month always produces amazing Demersal species such as Dhufish, Snapper and Nannygai. The occasional Bald Chin Grouper graces us with its presence in the mix of Harlequin and Break Sea Cod. All of these demersal fish are more than welcome to find a space in the Yeti or Dhubag cold storage on the deck of the boat. Getting baits down to these demersals has been a challenge as there have been schools of salmon from surface to sea floor. Mixed in with these large seasonal salmon are the fattest bull herring we have seen in a very long time. Herring have been plentiful along the coast off most of the rocky areas from Cape to Cape. The good conditions with small swells have made a lot of areas more accessible than they would normally be. The larger swells leave the coastal rock platforms slick with a black slimy surface that will put you on your butt very quickly if care is not taken walking on it. Larger swells will always sneak through and gladly claim a full tackle box or rock fisherman unaware of the present danger always along our coast. Most of our more frequented rock fishing locations are well looked after by local fishermen who constantly remove old fishing line and rubbish left behind from disrespectful visitors. Please take any rubbish left behind to put it in a bin where it belongs. Beach-based fishing has produced some amazing fish this autumn; along with the seasonal salmon there have some Tailor mixed in with the schools. In the sand patches among the reefs there are fat healthy King George very keen to eat a sand worm or fresh squid bait. Sand whiting are a constant catch along our capes but can be found in greater numbers and size in the bays. Freediving in autumn presents a lot of opportunities for the local spearfishermen and women to target larger pelagic fish like Yellowtail Kingfish and Spanish Mackerel. Both of these species are here off the capes and can be found if you put the time in swimming the deeper water and offshore waters. Some smaller Southern Bluefin Tuna have also been shot off the coast this year and are a real challenge to target as they just move so quickly. Those of us that do dive the coast this time of year know exactly where to find our chosen species whether its pelagic or demersal. All of the abovementioned fish are here in numbers and all it takes is a low swell period and light minds to make the days conditions perfect for hunting. Until next month, safe fishing and diving along our coast from the team at Down South Camping & Outdoors.

