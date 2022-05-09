Hard fought contest between young Hawks at Nippers | Photos

news, local-news,

Ideal conditions set the stage for a hard fought contest between Orange Hawks and Navy Hawks at the Nippers Oval (Gloucester 2) on Saturday. Orange Hawks started well and kicked the first goal of the game through Ethan Ahola. Orange Hawks competed and maintained possession of the football for big parts of the game. However they were not rewarded on the scoreboard, kicking two more goals by Ryder Barton and Jordan Zan while squandering numerous other opportunities to stretch their lead. In front on the scoreboard for the majority of the game, Orange Hawks left opportunities open for Navy Hawks to slowly creep closer and fall across the line on the final kick of the game. Coach's Certificate for Orange Hawks went to Isaac Ahola, with Jimi Traianos, Kobi Walton, Ethan Ahola and Jordan Zan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/d294033e-aa23-4797-af1f-9c1258e472fc.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg