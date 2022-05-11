Free vaccines at the weekly Soupie

news, local-news,

Medical practitioners and staff from the Margaret River Medical Centre will be at the Margaret River Community Centre Soup Kitchen - aka Soupie - tonight, Wednesday May 11 and next week, Wednesday May 18 to administer free COVID-19 vaccinations. A doctor from the centre along with a nursing team will be at Soupie to help those who may have trouble finding an opportunity to receive the vaccine. "This is a great collaboration in particular to help provide those facing hardship and/or maybe sleeping rough, easy access to the vaccine and boosters," explained the Centre's Alison McKenzie. "Anyone can come along for a meal at Soupie, and anyone can come along to get the COVID-19 vaccine on these evenings at 5pm."

