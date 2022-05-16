Longboard champions crowned at Avalon | Photos

news, local-news,

Dunsborough's Ryan Clark was a standout performer over the weekend at the 2022 West Coast Suspensions Longboard & Logger State Championships presented by SunSmart, held in clean and consistent waves at Avalon Bay, south of Mandurah. A total of 16 State Champions were crowned in what was a strong display of longboarding's inclusion and diversity, with competitors in divisions ranging from Under-18 Juniors through to Over-70 Stalwarts. Clark was one of many surfers to claim multiple victories, scooping up the blue ribbon Open Men's and hotly contested Open Logger divisions. Clark sliced his board through the line up with speed and precision, mixing traditional and modern manoeuvres with ease. Clark was pushed all the way by Anthony Spencer (Margaret River), who used his flashy forehand to apply scoreboard pressure in both finals. In the Open Men's final just 0.06 separated the pair, while 0.60 was the margin in the Open Logger final. "To score waves like this for an event is like a dream come true, it's been an amazing day," said Clark. "I last won a State Title back in 2013 and life has changed a bit since then for me, but I still love my surfing and competing." Sasha Jane Lowerson (Mandurah) excelled in the local lineup, taking out the Open Women's and Open Logger divisions, claiming multiple State Titles in the process. Lowerson looked right at home in the long running lefts on offer, picking off the best waves on offer, which allowed her to display a full repertoire of footwork and turns on her way to some excellent scores. "To be the first transgender woman competing in surfing hasn't been an easy ride emotionally but the amount of support I've been showed has been phenomenal and I'm so grateful to be involved, welcomed and embraced within the longboard community in Australia," said Lowerson. Kevin Anderson (North Fremantle) was the standout surfer of the event, claiming a trifecta of State Titles in an emphatic return to competition for the first time in three years. Anderson dominated the Over-50 Men's, Over-55 Men's and Over-40 Men's Logger divisions and will spearhead the WA State Team who will head to Port Macquarie, NSW for the Australian Titles in August. "I've loved coming back and catching up with all the crew, it's been a great event," said Anderson. "Thanks to everyone who pushed me, I'm back to work now for 4 weeks so I'll savour these wins." Samantha Vanderford (Greenhead), was turning heads all event with a new energy and competition focus paying off with wins in both the Over 40 Women's and Over 50 Women's divisions. Vanderford also made the Open Women's final. "To see so many new names and faces in the event has been amazing," she said. "Well done to all the ladies who keep pushing me and my performances." Bob Monkman (Dunsborough) was another double-winner, with an impressive outing in the Over-65 Men's and Over-70 Men's divisions in which he dominated. Monkman drew upon his years of experience to take down his close friends with his trademark drop knee cutback. "I last competed at the Aussie Titles in 2017," he said. "With two State Titles, I've got two reasons to go now which is extra motivation." Local surfers benefitted from their knowledge of the Avalon line up, with Brendan Collins (Falcon) making a triumphant return to competition with victory in the Over-45 Men's division. In other results, Barrie McKinnon (Dunsborough) was a popular Over-60 Men's champion, Amanda Curley (North Beach) defended her Over-40 Women's Logger State Title, Scott Trew (Gabbadah) was too good in the Over-40 Men's, and Max Clarke (Cottesloe) claimed his first State Title in the Under-18 Juniors. "Longboarding is such an important part of the fabric of surfing's history and it was so good to see how well everyone competed this weekend, no matter their age or gender," said Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks. "Congratulations to all our State Champions, despite two tough days on Friday and Saturday we're delighted with the waves on offer for our finalists, as well as the levels of stoke and encouragement on offer." Kevin Anderson (North Fremantle) claimed the West Coast Suspensions Wave of the Weekend for the highest individual score of the event, with a near perfect 9.33 (from a possible 10), during the Over-50 Men's final. Georgia Young (Perth) was the recipient of a brand new Firewire Surfboard for her efforts throughout the event. Open Men's Longboard: 1. Ryan Clark (Dunsborough) - 14.60 2. Anthony Spencer (Trigg) - 14.54 3. Scott Trew (Gabbadah) - 11.06 4. Lindsay Small (Waikiki) - 8.73 Open Women's Longboard: 1. Sasha Jane Lowerson (Mandurah) - 14.70 2. Georgia Young (Perth) - 10.63 3. Samantha Vanderford (Greenhead) - 9.27 4. Shae Sheridan (Dunsborough) - 8.67 Open Men's Logger: 1. Ryan Clark (Dunsborough) - 15.87 2. Anthony Spencer (Trigg) - 15.27 3. Jock Bahen (Cowaramup) - 12.43 4. Lindsay Small (Waikiki) - 11.53 Open Women's Logger: 1. Sasha Jane Lowerson (Mandurah) - 13.97 2. Emily Gibbs (Dunsborough) - 11.37 3. Georgia Young (Perth) - 10.73 4. Shae Sheridan (Dunsborough) - 7.57 Over 40 Men's Longboard: 1. Scott Trew (Gabbadah) - 29.83 2. Andrew Bland (Yelverton) - 20.44 3. Eliott Tippett (Rockingham) - 16.10 4. Rob Thurston (Mount Claremont) - 14.03 * results based off 2x finals Over 40 Women's Longboard: 1. Samantha Vanderford (Greenhead) - 24.73 2. Kath Bamford (Falcon) - 9.00 Over 40 Men's Logger: 1.Kevin Anderson (North Fremantle) - 14.30 2. Doug Carruthers (Margaret River) - 11.96 3. Andrew Bland (Yelverton) - 11.33 4. Peter Harvey (Scarborough) - 5.0 Over 40 Women's Logger: 1. Amanda Curley (North Beach) - 17.53 Over 45 Men's Longboard: 1. Brendan Collins (Falcon) - 25.59 2. Matt Inman (Trigg) - 13.90 Over 50 Men's Longboard: 1. Kevin Anderson (North Fremantle) - 29.89 2. Peter Harvey (Scarborough) - 17.37 3. Mick Bedford (Busselton) -16.93 4. Andrew Spencer (Trigg) - 14.97 5. Marty Ferrier (Wannanup) - 14.53 Over 50 Women's Longboard: 1. Samantha Vanderford (Lancelin) - 24.74 2. Amanda Curley (North Beach) - 22.49 3. Bronwyn Fricke (Swanbourne) - 17.70 Over 55 Men's Longboard: 1. Kevin Anderson (North Fremantle) - 14.50 2. Frank Gray (Mandurah) - 12.60 3. Doug Carruthers (Margaret River) - 9.83 4. Brett Merifield (Dunsborough) - 8.83 Over 60 Men's Longboard: 1. Barrie McKinnon (Dunsborough) - 14.10 2. Frank Gray (Mandurah) - 12.60 3. Steve Becker (Palmyra) - 10.74 4.Glenn Solomon (Scarborough) - 4.46 Over 65 Men's Longboard: 1. Bob Monkman (Dunsborough) - 15.17 2. Bill Gibson (Margaret River) - 9.86 Over 70 Men's Longboard: 1. Bob Monkman (Dunsborough) - 27.67 2. David Robertson (Shelly) - 20.80 3. Tony Harrison (Albany) - 13.90 4. Mick Marlin (Dunsborough) - 5.50 U18 Junior Longboard: 1. Max Clarke (Cottesloe) - 20.40 2. Finlay Foley (Marybrook) - 19.69

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/ebbfe6b0-241a-493b-9da8-2e8f5c6f91bb.jpg/r2_153_2998_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Longboard champions crowned at Avalon | Photos