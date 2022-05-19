news, local-news,

Geoff McLeod, former Coordinator, and inaugural Garden Specialist Susie Ormonde, were working with a class group in 2010 when passing visitors noticed the garden activities, and decided to investigate. "Our surprise visitors included Will Clark and son Adam," Mr McLeod explained. "After enquiring about our activities and learning about our desire to create a community based school kitchen garden program, Will immediately offered to provide some financial assistance to start our fundraising for a special kitchen facility. Will has been supporting our program since." Mr McLeod paid tribute to the financial and moral support Mr Clark has played in the program. "Will's support has included a substantial annual donation to our kitchen garden specialist's wages over a number of years, our first shed, kitchen resources and importantly for us, Will made annual visits often accompanied by his mother Lady Clark when holidaying in Margaret River. "They were always impressed by students' enthusiastic engagement of the program and appreciated the opportunities to be included." Current Coordinator Terri Sharpe mentioned the vital role Mr Clark had played in the program through the Roadside Honesty Stall. "Since the stall began in 2020 we have been able to share our passion for growing and preparing fresh, seasonal produce to the community, and have also helped to reduce food insecurity for our most vulnerable community members," she said. "Will's support has been pivotal to the growth of the Kitchen Garden Program into a leading model of good-practice demonstrating several key school values including a reduction in waste and improved waste management, growing meaningful community engagement, and improved student health and well-being." A dozen people attended the presentation, where a small dedication plaque was revealed. The plaque sits on a stone water feature sculptured by local stonemason Justin Clay, a long-time supporter of the program. It is also positioned in front of a Washington Navel Orange, recently planted in memory and honour of Lady Clark who loved the tangy, brightly coloured fruit. Sadly, Lady Clark passed away earlier this year at her home in England.

Margaret River Kitchen Garden program honours dedicated local