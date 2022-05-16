news, local-news,

Getting a glimpse of award-winning author, Mark Greenwood's newest book was a real thrill for the Year 5 class at Margaret River Independent School when he visited this week as part of the 2022 Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival. Renowned internationally for his entertaining and deeply researched history books, Mr Greenwood delighted kids with stories of his many adventures which sparked the inspiration for themes of many of his books. It was Mr Greenwood's second visit to the school, having visited the region for the 2021 festival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/a7577020-8984-466f-8e4c-ba1f06da2291.jpg/r0_42_800_494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mark Greenwood makes school stop for Margaret River writers festival