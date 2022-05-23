news, local-news,

This Friday May 27 is the final day completed polling forms for a change to current mail delivery services in Brookfield and Rapids Landing can be dropped into the Margaret River Post Office. Although both residential estates are less than 3 kilometres from the centre of town, they are not serviced by a residential mail delivery service. Earlier this month, a campaign began to encourage residents to join the process and secure the mail service. Rapids Landing resident Terri Sharpe implored all residents to cast their vote. "If you're tired of driving to the post office, trying to find a parking space, standing in long queues to receive your mail, losing mail that should have been dropped at your house, or paying for a post office box when you could have your mail delivered for free, please return your form today," she said. Ms Sharpe said she had taken the polling process one step further, by offering to pick up any forms from residential addresses where occupants may not have been able to make it to the post office themselves. "I am aware that people may have left it to the last minute and could now struggle to return their forms for any number of reasons including COVID-19," she said. "If that's the case, please text your residential address to me on 0404 745 354 and I'll pick up your completed form. "Your voting preference will remain confidential - I'm just offering to drop polling forms to our local post office," she said. The poll closes May 27 with residents informed of the outcome approximately two weeks later. A total of 430 'yes' votes supporting a change to current arrangements are required to see a home mail delivery service commence in the neighbourhoods.

Final days for Rapids Landing, Brookfield mail delivery poll