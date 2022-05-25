news, local-news,

It was Cowaramup Junior Football Club's derby number two for the season as the Under 11s clashed over the weekend. Bulls Red came out on top after a cracker game from both sides, despite interrupted training sessions and forfeited games due to some COVID-19 diagnoses over the last couple of weeks. The skills on show on game day were fantastic, with players listening closely to coaches about maintaining position and manning up. A great effort from everyone, with tired legs and red faces to show the real effort put in by everyone on the ground. Don't forget you can share your local sports results, club news, fundraising events and community call outs with our readers. Simply email journalist@margaretrivermail.com.au with your news and any photos, by 5pm Mondays for print publication consideration.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/fcee2cd1-a035-4d78-b34b-4d78a36db6d3.JPG/r0_153_3973_2398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cowaramup Bulls display great skills during derby | Photos