Eagle Bay Epic to include 'Wife Carrying Championship' in November

Entries are now open to one of WA's most popular adventure races, the Eagle Bay Epic, set to land in the South West on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 November, 2022. The event weekend features three off-road races that traverse in and around Eagle Bay, Dunsborough, Meelup Regional Park and Geographe Bay. "We've designed each course to take in the best of the best natural landscapes that encompasses the area," said Event Director John Jacoby, of Rapid Ascent. "The enthusiasm and excitement these superior courses have offered competitors over the past two years illustrates why this event has reignited people's thirst for adventure racing," he said. The Leeuwin Long Course headlines the weekend with a non-stop course covering a gruelling 23km mountain bike, 2km ocean swim, 13.5km paddle, and 12.5km trail run which takes competitors along the South West coastline. The run leg also includes a water jump and 50m swim mid-way through. 2021 winner Bart Hollemans said, "I love doing this race; it's an amazing course in an amazing location." The Naturaliste Short Course offers a stepping stone into the sport and those more on the social side with a 13km mountain bike, 1.2km ocean swim, 5km paddle and 7.9km trail run. Both courses can be entered as individuals or as relay-teams of 2 to 4 participants who might do one leg each. The Kids Adventure Challenge has proven its' popularity with a fun 3.5km course for kids aged up to 13 years, complete with spiders webs, hay-bale jumping, hurdles, crawling and slippery dip obstacles along the way. The first 400 kids to enter will receive a free event t-shirt. Saturday afternoon will feature WA's 'Wife'* Carrying Championships with the winning couple to take home their weight in beer thanks to the Eagle Bay Brewing Co. While the title says 'wife' in keeping with the heritage of the sport founded in Finland in 1992, rules have been changed to accommodate all partnerships in modern society, so teams can be fulfilled by: Woman carrying man, Man carrying woman, Woman carrying woman, Man carrying man. This has been a highlight on the event program which sees couples carried and piggy-backed by one another over a 400m course that includes hurdles and limbo bars. Based at the Eagle Bay Brewing Co, it is once again expected that close to 5,000 competitors and supporters will attend the event, from adventure racing stalwarts and previous participants, to local community members, families, first-timers, and hundreds of local primary school kids. Adventure races are held in high repute by active Western Australians as a result of the spectacular off-road course, the sheer scale and event atmosphere generated, the friendliness and engagement of the locals and the associated media attention attracted. Rapid Ascent's Race Directors John Jacoby and Sam Maffett, who as experienced athletes themselves, are committed to the design and delivery of races by competitors, for competitors. "We can't wait to host another sensational event weekend and see adventure racing soar to great heights once again for our competitors and supporters this November!" said Jacoby. Entries are open online with further event information found at www.eaglebayepic.com.au .

Eagle Bay Epic to include 'Wife Carrying Championship' in November