'Ultimate display of love': Family extends thanks to community after mum's safe return

The family of a local woman located by police after going missing last week have thanked the community and emergency services for their efforts in the search. Maxine Brown was reported missing from home on Wednesday evening and with cold weather setting in, neighbours and friends began scouring the streets and knocking on doors to help locate her. Margaret River Police sprang into action, sending up a drone and calling for aerial support and mounted officers to join the search. "When Police were advised that Maxine was missing we knew it was urgent," said Margaret River OIC Sgt Simone Taplin. "Senior Constable Mark Sutton was the search mission controller and had ensured anything that could be done was done in the evening." Friends, family members, members of the Augusta Margaret River SES and many strangers mobilised quickly to cover areas Maxine may have been. Ms Brown was found safe in the early hours of Thursday morning, leaning against a tree, very cold after a night in the elements. Daughter Jane Wolf said the wave of support, and countless people who immediately began searching was "the ultimate display of love". "From the friends who put in so much time to look after her to the complete strangers who protected her when she was unsafe. "The people of this town have shown mum more kindness and compassion than can be encapsulated in words." Jane said her mother, who is living with dementia, had received an overwhelming level of support from locals and businesses. "Our family wants to take this opportunity to thank everyone, not only for their efforts in searching for mum on Wednesday night/Thursday morning, but for your support over the past two years. "The professional services of Silverchain, Community Home Care, Margaret River Medical Surgery, Priceline Pharmacy, Margaret River Police and Commonwealth Bank have enabled mum to continue to live independently and with dignity." Jane Wolf thanked Sgt Taplin and police from around the South West for their professionalism and coordinating the search, and everyone else who took the time to help. "So many people in town were out for hours during the night, this included our friends but also complete strangers who wanted to help. It was truly overwhelming," she said. "I honestly can't thank this community enough, and their love and support is continuing as we navigate our way through this sad time of moving mum to permanent care." Jane encouraged families to join the Safe & Found initiative, developed by WA Police and Australia Medic Alert Foundation to help police when searching for people with cognitive impairment, autism or dementia. Sgt Taplin said the app allowed police to get information out to the community in a timely manner, allowing the search effort to expand quickly. "This task is not one Margaret River Police can complete on their own," Sgt Taplin told the Mail. "The teamwork from officers in the entire South West district was outstanding. "Maxine was found due to the dedication and commitment of these officers. "I was so proud to witness the willingness to not give up and continue searching when fatigue was setting in." Sgt Taplin said being involved in operations with such a positive outcome was the best part of her job. "To hear that radio call and the pure relief in the officers voices was amazing, followed by calling Jane and the relief in her voice will never be forgotten," she said. "Being a Police officer has many highs and lows, with the lows unfortunately more prevalent. "The comment by all officers was, 'this is why we signed up!' "To protect and serve our vulnerable people and return them home safely to family is a career highlight." Find out more about the Safe & Found app at www.safeandfound.org.au

