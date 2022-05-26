ThornBird debut album tour set to take flight across WA

news, local-news,

Western Australian musician Vikki Thorn - AKA ThornBird - will visit regional centres around the state this June to promote the launch of her debut self-titled album, ThornBird. After an extensive run of east coast tour dates, Thorn said she was looking forward to bringing the new tunes back to her home state. "Thankfully I've been able to do gigs all through WA over the last few years," she said. "I got to road test these songs I was writing and recording with this band. "Now after a few tours the band is super tight and our live set is rockin'. It's really fun. I'm genuinely excited to showcase these songs with this rockin' band to my WA homies." Two years in the making, ThornBird is a collection of 12 songs showcasing Thorn's gritty vocals and her ability to sing it like she sees it. The singer songwriter delivers a bluesier, deeper vibe than fans of The Waifs may expect, with fellow Perth musos Luke Dux (The Floors, Kill Devil Hills), Todd Picket (Southern River Band, Kill Devil Hills), Ben Franz (The Waifs, Mick Thomas), and Tones Bourke (Eskimo Joe) adding to the groove. Earlier in 2022, ThornBird was invited to join the Wildflower tour, Australia's first all-female led festival. The band performed alongside Australian music royalty including Kasey Chambers, Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sara Storer and Deb Conway at the sold-out touring event . "It was an incredible experience to be a part of an event where local female artists of all ages and genres held the stage and put on a rocking celebration of music - a first in Australian music history," she said. Supported by special guest Siobhan Cotchin, ThornBird plays The Ravenswood Hotel on Sun 12 June (tickets here via Oztix) and The River Hotel in Margaret River on Thursday June 16 (tickets here via Oztix). The tour will also take in Bridgetown, Fremantle and Albany. For details visit www.facebook.com/VikkiThornMusic

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/ab50848b-b4b2-47f2-86cd-d2cbb59a6d81.jpeg/r0_208_1536_1076_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg