Local landholders interested in revegetating their properties are invited to attend one of Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's most popular workshops next month. The Revegetating Your Property workshop is an in-depth, three-hour session with revegetation expert Drew Mackenzie where participants can learn the tools and know-how to revegetate their blocks. Mr Mackenzie will analyse everything from identifying objectives, designing a plan, when and how to plant successfully, what species to plant for particular soils and sites, planting density and structure, identifying and controlling weeds, and protecting plants from pests and wildlife, and why revegetating is so important. A walking tour of Nature Conservation Margaret River Region chair Dr Ann Ward's property on the banks of the Margaret River will follow, to see first-hand how she has put these principles and techniques into practice. Anne has spent several years revegetating her bush block and has plenty of tips to share. Resources will also be available to participants including plant lists and books. NCMRR's For Nature program officer Peta Lierich will also be on hand to answer questions. "The South West of Australia is one of less than 40 biodiversity hotspots in the world - a classification reserved for threatened places that have at least 1500 endemic plants but have lost 70 per cent of original vegetation," said Ms Lierich. "Much of this environmental degradation is due to clearing for housing and development, but there are so many ways people can lessen their impact - starting at home." Participants must be registered with the For Nature Landholder Stewardship Program to take part in this workshop and garden tour. Registration is free and takes just a couple of minutes online via www.natureconservation.org.au/for-nature The program includes benefits such as grants for conservation work, free equipment hire, and access to information and advice to give nature a hand on your property. The For Nature Landowner Stewardship Program is supported by funding from the WA Government State Natural Resources Management Program, the Water Corporation and the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wXRNchq95bZhpeysFncAhm/f1392218-5303-4d90-a142-2631a8c9760d.jpg/r0_230_4032_2508_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Nature Conservation program takes in riverside success story