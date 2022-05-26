Nature Conservation program takes in riverside success story
Local landholders interested in revegetating their properties are invited to attend one of Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's most popular workshops next month.
The Revegetating Your Property workshop is an in-depth, three-hour session with revegetation expert Drew Mackenzie where participants can learn the tools and know-how to revegetate their blocks.
Mr Mackenzie will analyse everything from identifying objectives, designing a plan, when and how to plant successfully, what species to plant for particular soils and sites, planting density and structure, identifying and controlling weeds, and protecting plants from pests and wildlife, and why revegetating is so important.
A walking tour of Nature Conservation Margaret River Region chair Dr Ann Ward's property on the banks of the Margaret River will follow, to see first-hand how she has put these principles and techniques into practice.
Anne has spent several years revegetating her bush block and has plenty of tips to share.
Resources will also be available to participants including plant lists and books.
NCMRR's For Nature program officer Peta Lierich will also be on hand to answer questions.
"The South West of Australia is one of less than 40 biodiversity hotspots in the world - a classification reserved for threatened places that have at least 1500 endemic plants but have lost 70 per cent of original vegetation," said Ms Lierich.
"Much of this environmental degradation is due to clearing for housing and development, but there are so many ways people can lessen their impact - starting at home."
Participants must be registered with the For Nature Landholder Stewardship Program to take part in this workshop and garden tour.
Registration is free and takes just a couple of minutes online via www.natureconservation.org.au/for-nature
The program includes benefits such as grants for conservation work, free equipment hire, and access to information and advice to give nature a hand on your property.
The For Nature Landowner Stewardship Program is supported by funding from the WA Government State Natural Resources Management Program, the Water Corporation and the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
Revegetating Your Property | More Information
- Sunday, June 5 from 10am to 1pm.
- Participants will need to drive to Dr Ward's property, where both the workshop (under cover) and garden tour (outdoors) will take place.
- The event will proceed even if the weather is inclement - but come prepared with warm clothing, a raincoat and umbrella.
- Please also bring a notepad and pen to take notes, drinking water, and plenty of questions for presenters!
- A light lunch will be provided.
- Tickets are free for Nature Conservation members, otherwise a small fee of $10 will apply, which will go towards the For Nature program.
- Please note: no children under 18, or dogs are permitted.