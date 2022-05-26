Restaurants sign on to celebrate the best of West Aussie produce

news, local-news,

WA's best produce will be on show during the month of June as part of the fourth annual Plating Up WA campaign, part of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's Buy West Eat Best program. More than 30 venues across the State will take part in the event, offering specialty dishes highlighting quality Western Australian ingredients. Peel Region: Charthouse Café - dukkah crusted pan-fried Cone Bay barramundi, mashed WA potato, steamed vegetables and house-made hollandaise sauce. South West: Amelia Park Restaurant - 600gm Amelia Park dry age striploin, café de Wilyabrup butter and mushroom fricassee. South West: Black Brewing Co - Shark Bay clam and crab gnocchi, cream and chive oil. South West: Get Pickled, Get Shucked (Origins Markets) Busselton - Homestead Lager beer-battered sustainably-caught Augusta Eight Bar Cod and Manjimup chips. South West: Lagoon Yallingup - Coal-grilled Esperance octopus, confit baby leek, yuzu and Yallingup quince. The campaign is designed to support the WA food, beverage, foodservice and hospitality industries as they continue to face significant challenges on an economic and logistical front in the face of the global pandemic. Deborah Pett, Manager Food Industry Development said the campaign was designed to spark conversations between producers, staff and consumers. "It is so important to acknowledge the significant contribution that the local food, beverage and food service and hospitality industries make to the State's economy," she said. "All suppliers and venues need the support of their customer base now more than ever." Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, WA's foodservice and hospitality industry employed 80,930 people on average across 7,757 businesses (2018-19). "The food and beverage sector has the ability to generate significant flow-on effects and benefits when compared to other sectors, for example through food tourism and agri-tourism - these impacts are measured by increased income, employment and thriving communities that all contribute to WA's recovery," said Ms Pett. The sector has been significantly impacted over the past 22 months, particularly those with a close alignment and integration with the tourism sector, such as destination dining venues across WA. Owner of Pemberton venue Jaspers Bar, Stephen Peaple said "local" meant more to the business than just fresh, seasonal produce. "Local allows you to delight in the decades of work that your community has invested into their produce, with techniques honed specific to the region and therefore offering unique flavours or textures," Mr Peaple said. "Local ensures suppliers are part of the story that Jaspers plate up and pour each night, while for guests it presents an authentic dining experience they can't enjoy elsewhere." Foodies, families, businesses and communities are urged to get behind the campaign to strengthen the viability of the sector by booking their table via www.platingupwa.com

