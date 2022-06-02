Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Our People

Straw bale is 'just right' for sustainable home build

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated June 2 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River owner builder Cath Wood is constructing a home out of straw bales, and says the material is ideal for the long South West winters. Picture: Nicky Lefebvre

As construction continues to boom across the South West and with a record number of new homes being built across WA, many homeowners are looking at alternative building materials to help with energy efficiency, cost and build times.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.