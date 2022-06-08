The many colours & flavours of Australian wine

We all have our allegiances to either red or white wine, and here in Australia, we have a plethora of both with tastes to delight every palette. There is nothing more lovely than sipping a crisp glass of dry chardonnay on a summer evening or alternatively nursing a delicious glass of pinot noir on a cold winter's day.

Read on as we take small sips and explore the various flavours and colours available on the incredible Australian landscape.

Rosé

Whilst wines are almost always separated into the categories of red and white, there are in fact a few outliers that fit into neither, these being the many different types of rosé wine.



Rosé can range from scintillatingly sweet to bone dry, from a pale blush shade to a deep raspberry, bordering on passing as its pure red cousin or the whites that can be found far on the other end of the wine spectrum.

In essence, there is a bottle of rosé out there to suit all kinds of palates. Various citruses and hibiscus are commonly found in a rosé, but they are also balanced out with more savoury flavours like olive and green capsicum, for a perfectly complex sip. If you're looking for the perfect refreshing glass, try heading over to the beautiful Barossa Valley.

The reds

Australia's offering of red wine is incredibly enviable, with a plethora of varieties ranging from rich and full bodied, to light and fresh. Here we list two of the most celebrated and beloved in the country.

Pinot Noir

Pinot noir is one of the most popular reds, as it is one of the lightest tasting wines of Australia's various vino varieties. This gently delightful wine should be recognised by its bright crimson shade, instantly beguiling those who choose to sip it.



Do not be fooled, however, by its light flavour. In truth, this wine has many complex notes all twisting together to create a complex and delectable profile that will reveal itself to only the most mindful drinkers.

Some of the sweeter overarching flavours that you'll find in a bottle of pinot include cherry, raspberry, hibiscus and chocolate. But this vino does not veer into an overly sweet territory. In fact, it generally has quite a grounded earthy taste to it.



To balance the sweetness, there are flavours of mushroom and clove, all coming together to create a smooth and dry taste that almost all palates will be able to appreciate. For an incredible glass, try checking out the Yarra Valley for a Pinot Noir that will truly excite your senses.

Shiraz

True red aficionados have a strong love for the full-bodied Shiraz. This wine opposes the light Pinot Noir with a deep red toned purple shade that borders on opaque. In this glass of vino, you will generally find strong notes of blueberry and blackberry, balanced with smokey tastes of black pepper and beef jerky. This inky, garnet shade wine is once again found at an incredible standard in the Barossa Valley.

The whites

If you're more of a white wine aficionado over the romantic ripples of red, then this next section is likely to tickle your fancy, and inspire a tickling of your tastebuds down the line too.



Australia has incredible wine regions with a multitude of white wine varietals to excite the senses and delight the palate. Here are a few of the spectacular highlights to try this season.

Chardonnay

If you're looking for a cool and crisp glass of chardonnay, there are in fact two different kinds that you can try: the oaked and unoaked varieties. An unoaked chardonnay will give you a light, fresh and crisp flavour, with notes of white flowers and citrus. In contrast, the oaked variety of chardonnay is highly likely to be significantly bolder, due to being aged in a barrel for longer and you will find it has a more oaky taste, and a more buttery feel.

That being said, a well-oaked chardonnay should still have fruit flavours. If it has been in the barrel for a longer amount of time, however, it will eliminate these notes and instead present purely vanilla and cinnamon undertones.



The taste, however, is not the only difference between oaked and unoaked. An unoaked chardonnay will be light and resemble almost a champagne shade. Whereas an oaked chardonnay will be instantly recognisable for its deeper golden hue. If you're looking to experience a full bodied, incredible tasting chardonnay, then Margaret River is the place to visit.

Riesling

Riesling is the German export that many turn to for a slightly sweeter take on white wine. This wondrous white is filled with fruits found in orchards, such as the nectarine, apricot and pear. However, if you lift this offering to your nose you may also find scents of jasmine and honeycomb wafting together to create a pleasant aroma.

Whilst it is possible to find dryer rieslings, this particular wine variety is often on the sweeter side of the spectrum. Rieslings can range from a pale straw colour to a deep, golden yellow and if you're looking for the perfect glass, then look no further than Eden Valley, a small town off the Barossa region. We assure you that it will be love at first sip.

