Young Gropers heat up as cold weather sets in

Half way through the season and the Gropers are continuing to build, growing in confidence with every game. The weather may have been cold, but the Mighty Margies were red hot!
Under 6s
Not even the wind and rain could have dampened the spirits of the Under 6s. With lightning fast feet and thunder-like tackles Lenny Coleman, Ziggy Thomas, Tahlon Sonter and Joshveer Boparai were a whirlwind of energy.
Under 8s
Rumour has it that scientists from BOM were called to investigate a weather phenomenon following reports of strange lights coming from Australind on Saturday. Only to discover Ted Chilton, Max Coleman and Lucas Chalmers absolutely shining on the rugby pitch.
Under 10s
The dark clouds were swirling and the sun was dim, but the U10s were on cloud nine after continuing their sixth straight game of being undefeated.
Old foes Dungbeetles and Gropers may have a rivalry as old as the sun and rain, low pressure and high pressure, clouds and blue skies, but just like after a Makuru storm it was rainbows and smiles afterwards.
The game was physical with neither team taking a backward step...but what prevailed the most was absolute respect for each other and the sport itself.
Under 12s
With the rain coming in sideways and the wind whipping up in all directions, the conditions were a challenge for the 12s.
However, this only spurred the Gropers on, who made the most of the slippery ball to force errors from their opposition.
The game ebbed and flowed more than a king tide on Winter Solstice, but Margs remained resolute scoring no less than 5 tries. Max Chalmers, Archie Pateman, Liam Crowley, Taz Rodley and Dylan Szandtner the benefactors of the relentless pressure.
Even when the opposition saturated the line, the 12s never thawed, weathered each attack and remained as hard as ice to repel the cold front at every blow.
It was also eye-opening for the Under 12s to observe the Under 14s South West Representatives 'The Southwest Spirit' in action as they took on Rockingham.
The heat was certainly turned up for this encounter.
The Gropers welcome any new players from 4 - 12 years old. Training continues every Wednesday at 4.30 on the Lower Western Oval. Please contact Abi on 0490 764 427 for further info.
