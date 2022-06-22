Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Young Margaret River Gropers teams heat up as cold weather sets in

Updated June 22 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:32am
Young Gropers heat up as cold weather sets in

Half way through the season and the Gropers are continuing to build, growing in confidence with every game. The weather may have been cold, but the Mighty Margies were red hot!

