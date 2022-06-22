Fishing enthusiasts prepare to head north for winter

With the weather not being so conducive to either fishing or diving at the moment we have the steady stream of crew coming into the store to get all their gear to take up north.
The spearguns are coming in for some love and tweaking, the fishing reels are being fitted with new line and the lure stocks are being replenished.
Advertisement
There has been some good fishing of late from shore. The pinkies have been showing up in good numbers off the Busselton jetty and off some of the beaches around that area.
It seems that a fairly heavy set up is necessary and I have even been told that fishing before the storms as well as during and after are a good time to target this species.
The mulloway and tailor have been caught on occasions when the tide, swell and winds have been right. A rig with heavy leader, whole herring or mullet and a heavy impact sinker are required to catch this very tasty fish.
With the school holidays approaching this is a good time to take the kids down the beach, jetty, groin or your favorite spot to wet a line.
It is such a great activity to keep the kids busy. It is not only cheap, it keeps them active and you may (or may not) get yourself a free feed of fish for dinner.
If you need any help with set ups or learning the art of fishing please do not hesitate to come in and see the experts in town at Down South Camping & Outdoors.
Diving this month has been a little slow. The swells have been fairly full on and this has prevented the guys and gals heading out in the water. The few reports we received entailed a fantastic size spanish mackerel being speared just off shore, as well as good reports of pinkies and dhuies in the water this time of year.
It was an honour last week to be able to attend the farewell for our good mate and fisho TJ (Terry Jennings). The stories that were told, the chats with his relatives and the lovely wine (TJ's favorite) were a fitting way to send him off.
It was an honour last week to be able to attend the farewell for our good mate and fisho Terry Jennings. The stories that were told, the chats with his relatives and the lovely wine were a fitting way to send him off.- Roz Cummings
Please stay safe, fish and dive safe and enjoy the winter ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.