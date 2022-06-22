Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Fishing enthusiasts prepare to head north for winter

By Roz Cummings
June 22 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great catch: As the fishing crowds begin to look north for the winter, Billy Sands caught a nice size mulloway recently off our western beaches. Picture: Supplied

With the weather not being so conducive to either fishing or diving at the moment we have the steady stream of crew coming into the store to get all their gear to take up north.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.