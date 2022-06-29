Augusta-Margaret River Mail

Margaret River's annual brewing champion crowned | Photos

Updated June 29 2022 - 2:20am, first published 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year's Margaret River Brewhouse Backyard Brewing Tournament proved to be the biggest yet, crowning some of the State's best homebrewers on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.