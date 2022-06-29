This year's Margaret River Brewhouse Backyard Brewing Tournament proved to be the biggest yet, crowning some of the State's best homebrewers on Friday.
The seventh annual tournament attracted record entry numbers, with more than 65 homebrewers entering over 120 beers.
"This year's judging panel certainly had their work cut out for them. Not only did we receive our highest number of entries to date but the quality was also really high," said Iliya Hastings, Brewhouse owner.
Brewhouse Brewer Caitlin Ellis said she and fellow judges Brian Fitzgerald (Artisans), Jeremy Good (Cowaramup Brewing Co), Reuben Herriman (Running with Thieves), Joe Grieg & Magda Bustos Hevia (MR Brewhouse) and beer journalist Jono Outred, were hard pressed to choose a winner.
"The calibre of this year's entries were exceptional, which made our jobs difficult, but fun," said Ellis.
"We were blown away by the level of technical quality and originality so many of the homebrewers displayed."
"It is always such a pleasure being involved in this tournament," Herriman said.
"The quality of the beers is always of such a high standard, which is a testament to the passion and skill of so many homebrewers. Many of the beers would sit happily alongside the best commercial craft beers, which is reflected in the number of medals awarded."
The tournament culminated in a sold-out awards night, where Chapman Hill resident Clayton Hyder and brewing partner Stuart Bremner took first place with their American IPA, 'Dr Pat's Medicinal Neck Oil'.
The duo collected a prize pack which includes the honour of having the beer brewed at Margaret River Brewhouse, where it will be served on tap, as well as state wide distribution in cans.
Hyder said the pair were thrilled their hard work had paid off.
"After entering a competition a few years back and getting slammed, we set our minds to learning as much as we could about brewing good beer," he said.
"We applaud the Margaret River Brewhouse for putting on a competition like this that encourages people to raise the standards."
In second place was Margaret River's Chris Jarrot (CJ) for his Fruited Beer, 'Betty Strawback' and third was Luke Sims with his 'Mad Dog Milk Stout'.
A total of 17 Gold, 25 Silver and 22 Bronze Medals were awarded, the highest number of medals awarded since the inception of the tournament.
