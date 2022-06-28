Whalebone Classic back after two year break

Some of Australia's finest longboard surfers are gearing up for the much anticipated return of one of the country's most iconic events, with the 23rd Lavan Legal Whalebone Longboard Classic set to take place at Isolated Reef in Cottesloe next week.
The Whalebone Classic was established in 1998 after local longboarder Peter Dunn discovered a whale's rib bone immersed in the surf at Cottesloe and decided to host a longboarding competition in memory of the whale's spirit.
The 2022 Whalebone Longboard Classic will be a special one, as it marks a long-awaited return for the event after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19 cancellations.
"It's been a long wait, but we are all very excited to welcome back the Whalebone Longboard Classic," said Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks.
"This year will mark the event's 23rd anniversary, which is a testament to its success and the support from the local community."
The competition will attract an elite field of over 100 local and regional longboarders competitors who will battle it out along Perth's metropolitan coast, along with surfers from as far afield as New South Wales and Queensland.
Dunsborough's Jack Medland is the reigning Men's Longboard Champion and is excited to get back to business.
"I always look forward to competing at the Whalebone Classic," said Medland.
"It's going to be good just bringing all the surfing tribes together again after so long, I've been working on some new shapes just for this event."
Multiple Whalebone Classic champion Georgia Young (Perth) will headline the Women's division and will be drawing from her years of experience competing at her local break.
Young is confident the competition will bring good vibes no matter of the conditions.
"The vibe at the Whalebone is incredible, it has such a great social atmosphere and it's a real celebration of longboarding in WA," said Young.
"I'm really looking forward to it and hope the sun is shining, the waves are pumping and people are loving the return of the Whalebone."
The Whalebone Classic combines a total of 15 divisions, with Under-18 Juniors to Over-70 Grand Legends on offer.
