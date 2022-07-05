Cowaramup stands up, shows up for NAIDOC Day | Photos

Cowaramup Primary School recognised NAIDOC Day on campus last week with a day full of cultural activities and educational fun.
"It was an awesome day, starting off with Josh Whiteland conducting Welcome to Country," said Cowaramup PR teacher Leesa Mathers.
"The Year 4s put on a spectacular assembly by reading out their 'respecting culture' poems and singing a song called 'Inanay' in front of family, students, and staff."
Students also took part in a range of activities, rotating through workshops such as mia mia building, Dreamtime stories, and creating rainbow serpents as well as boomerang throwing, face painting, traditional games, dances and songs.
Artistic works were created under this year's NAIDOC theme of 'Get Up, Stand up, Show up'.
"We had a yummy sausage sizzle for everyone and our teachers versus students netball game to finish off," said Ms Mathers, adding that the teachers retained the winner's title this year.
"'The day is such a fun way to celebrate our beautiful Wadandi Boodja.
"The spirit of kinship and respect is always part of our NAIDOC celebrations."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
