Shire calls for local feedback on dog exercise areas

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River has called for community input on the region's Dog Exercise Areas (DEAs).
Community sentiment has been strong online, with residents voicing their frustrations over dog waste littered across Nippers Oval, a designated trial DEA.
The Shire said the oval had also experienced damage to the turf due to the increased number of users, "particularly during the rainy season".
"Given our growing population, there is heavy demand for sporting fields in town and all grassed areas in the Gloucester Park precinct are utilised by sporting groups so this is open for discussion," the Shire said in a statement last week.
In August 2021, Nippers Oval was closed to protect the turf after a significant period of rain left the ground severely waterlogged.
Late last year, Shire councillors voted to establish four new DEAs within the Shire while also voting to prohibit dogs at beaches including Gas Bay and Grunters.
"The Shire and its Rangers are doing their best to manage the impacts of dogs on the environment," the Shire said last week.
"Also, open for comment is the trial seasonal prohibited dog exercise area south of Back Beach and north of Boodjidup Beach in Gnarabup, including Gas Bay beach and Grunters over the summer."
The survey will focus on existing DEAs in Augusta, Cowaramup, Gracetown, Gnarabup, Rapids Landing/Brookfield, Margaret River, and Rosa Brook.
"We're interested to know if you know where all the off-lead dog exercise areas are and when you need to use a lead as dogs can't be taken everywhere off-lead."
Have your say here: yoursay.amrshire.wa.gov.au/lets-talk-dog-exercise-areas-questionnaire
The survey closes Sunday 24 July, 2022.
