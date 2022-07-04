From foodie faves to flower crowns: Free school holiday fun at Origins Market

Flowers, jewels, cheese and cooking are all on the table this winter break as Origins Market in Busselton pulls out all the stops with school holiday activities for kids of all ages.
Origins Market General Manager Pip Close said the market would be buzzing with workshops, demonstrations and activities from from Friday 1 July to Sunday July 17.
Advertisement
"We have a huge schedule of events this holidays, including a cooking demonstration by foodie favourite, Jordan Bruno from My Kitchen Rules on Saturday July 9," Ms Close said.
"He will be doing a free cooking demonstration on our main stage using the freshest Origins Market produce.
"Our incredible makers are bringing the fun this holiday period with workshops and activities including pottery, polymer clay, flower crowns and jewellery workshops for the kids which are booking out fast.
"Our free kids' cookie decorating and face painting program is back this break, and offers parents a nice window to shop while the kids are entertained."
Ms Close said the market was home to some of the region's best wineries, with many offering food and wine pairing experiences.
"We call them 'Flights', and they can be booked online," she said.
"My personal favourite is our 'Flight to Italy' which is for two people and includes five wine tastings and a pizza to share.
"Yallingup Cheese are hosting a cheese making workshop, designed for adults this one also pairs cheese and wine, it will be our first foodie workshop at Origins Market and we are so pleased to be hosting such an incredible local producer."
Origins Market opens Thursday to Sunday from 8.30am - 6pm, with the food hall and bar open Friday and Saturday nights from 6pm - 9pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.