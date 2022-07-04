White shark sighted at Cowaramup Bay Boat Ramp

The WA Department of Fisheries released a shark advice on Monday July 4, due to a confirmed shark sighting at the Cowaramup Bay Boat Ramp in Gracetown, near Margaret River.
The 3 metre white shark was reported by a member of the public at 8:45am on Monday morning, with officers from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development confirming the sighting.
Advertisement
DPIRD officers will continue to monitor the situation, and people are urged to take additional caution in the Cowaramup Bay area.
If you see a shark, report it to Water Police on 9442 8600.
All shark sighting information reported to Water Police is provided to land managers and relevant authorities and to the public on the SharkSmart website, SharkSmart WA app and Surf Life Saving WA Twitter feed
Extra information:
Switch on your Sea Sense and stay informed of shark activity information by checking the SharkSmart website - www.sharksmart.com.au/shark-activity, download the SharkSmart WA app or follow Surf Life Saving WA Twitter - twitter.com/SLSWA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.