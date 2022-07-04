Augusta-Margaret River Mail

White shark sighted at Cowaramup Bay Boat Ramp

Updated July 4 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
White shark sighted at Cowaramup Bay Boat Ramp

The WA Department of Fisheries released a shark advice on Monday July 4, due to a confirmed shark sighting at the Cowaramup Bay Boat Ramp in Gracetown, near Margaret River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.