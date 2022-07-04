25,000 tulips planted across Nannup ahead of festival

The Live Lighter Nannup Flower and Garden Festival programme is set to be released this week, boasting a full schedule including 82 ticketed and free events, 18 open gardens, farms and studios, and 'Gather' a Floral exhibition.
The festival will run over two weeks and take in three weekends, from August 13 to August 28, 2022.
To mark the festival's 25th anniversary year, a stunning 25,000 tulips have been planted throughout the town of Nannup.
"The festival will again be welcoming back our favourite 'Garden Gnome', Costa Georgiadis, who will educate and entertain on the first weekend, from August 13 and 14," said a festival spokesperson.
"During his stay he will run a celebrity garden tour, be on a panel with our many other special guests, cook up a story with Guy Jeffreys, and have his bear decorated by floral artist, Bec from Fox and Rabbit."
The second and third festival weekends will welcome Sabrina Hahn and Gertrude Wellease, also hosting a celebrity garden tour, while Hahn will run a series of workshops.
Families will have a special focus this year, with the Busy Bee Marquee hosting free activities each weekend including insect hotel workshops, bee adventures, rock painting and kids' cooking.
A record number of market stalls as well as food trucks and displays will be out over each weekend.
Tickets are on sale July 7, 2022. For program updates visit nannupgardens.org.au.
