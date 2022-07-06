Augusta-Margaret River Mail
All things stringed | WA's annual guitar festival returns in October

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
July 6 2022 - 2:30am
Magnetic performances, master craftspeople: The Strings Attached Guitar Festival is an annual homage to stringed instruments and the people who play them. Pictures: David Dare Parker, Lauren Trickett & Isolated Photography.

Strings Attached: The West Australian Guitar Festival returns to Margaret River for the third year in October, with a varied program of live performances, workshops, masterclasses, exhibitions and more for guitar players, makers and enthusiasts to enjoy across the festival weekend.

