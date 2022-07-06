Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Census data shows population spikes in South West hotspots

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated July 6 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:00am
South West Development Commission Chief Executive, Mellisa Teede.

Early data released from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows a sharp increase in population for select locations around the South West, including a 17.8 percent increase for the Shire of Augusta Margaret River from 2016 to the 2021 Census.

Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

