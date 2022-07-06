Census data shows population spikes in South West hotspots

Early data released from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows a sharp increase in population for select locations around the South West, including a 17.8 percent increase for the Shire of Augusta Margaret River from 2016 to the 2021 Census.
Regional Development Australia (South West) released the figures, which showed the City of Busselton's population up 10.8 percent from 36,686 to 40,640 in the same period, while the Shire of Nannup was also a hotspot, up 15.8 percent on 2016 figures.
Shire of Augusta Margaret River chief executive Stephanie Addison-Brown said the increase was in line with the Shire's projections for its Local Planning Strategy 2036, but sharp growth still put pressure on essential services.
"High population growth rates introduce a number of challenges for the Shire, which include the provision of infrastructure to keep pace with growth, the maintenance of infrastructure from increased use, and the protection of character and the environment from increased pressure on key areas," she said.
"The Shire takes measures such as seeking to maximise grant funding opportunities, implementing developer contributions, annually reviewing fees and charges and looking at efficiency measures to ensure that increases in rates are kept to a minimum."
City of Busselton Manager Development Services, Lee Reddell, said population had risen around 2.2 percent per annum.
"This level of growth has slowed from 2016, which indicated the City had a population increase of 20.9 percent over the five year period from 2011-2016, averaging at approximately 4 percent per annum."
Reddell said the City planned for delivery of services through a variety of strategic and corporate plans.
"This planning takes expected population increases into consideration, and does assume a level of population growth guided by a range of data, including census data, estimated resident population data and WA Tomorrow population projections."
Third highest of the South West local government authorities was the Shire of Bridgetown-Greenbushes with a 12.4 percent rise and a total population of 5,238 in 2021.
Manjimup experienced a drop in population (-1.7 percent), while Collie (0.2 percent) and The City of Bunbury (3.3 percent) experienced only minor increases in the number of residents.
South West Development Commission Chief Executive Officer Mellisa Teede said the South West's overall population increase of 5.9 percent proved what was already known to those in the region.
"More and more people are calling our amazing region home," Ms Teede said. "Enviable lifestyle options, dynamic economy and a pristine natural environment are among the factors that contribute to the South West being a region of first choice for so many people.
"The State Government continues to set up the region for the long-term, investing across a variety of sectors including health and education - contributing to making the region an even better place to live.
"These are important statistics that will inform our strategic planning for the region going forward as we continue to stimulate local jobs and drive a strong, resilient and sustainable economy."
